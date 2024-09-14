Another name change? Port Blair renamed Sri Vijaya Puram, announces Amit Shah

Port Blair, the capital city of the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has been renamed Sri Vijaya Puram, Union home minister Amit Shah announced on Friday, 13 September.

While the BJP in Andaman and Nicobar Islands welcomed the decision, calling it much-needed, the Congress said the opinion of locals should have been taken.

Andaman and Nicobar Territorial Congress's campaign committee chairman TSG Bhasker said it was unfortunate that the central government didn't bother to discuss the matter with the people of the island.

"They should have taken public opinion before renaming it. I strongly oppose the move," he said, dubbing it a "meaningless decision".

On the other hand, Shah said the decision was taken to free the nation from colonial imprints as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands had an "unparalleled place" in the country's freedom struggle and history.

While the earlier name had a colonial legacy, Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises the victory achieved in India's freedom struggle and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' unique role in it, the home minister said.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have an "unparalleled place" in the freedom struggle and history, and the island territory that once served as the naval base of the Chola Empire is now poised to be the critical base for India's strategic and development aspirations, he added.

"It is also the place that hosted the first unfurling of our Tiranga by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose ji and also the cellular jail in which Veer Savarkar ji and other freedom fighters struggled for an independent nation," Shah said.