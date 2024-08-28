UP: 8 Lucknow railway stations renamed; Akhilesh criticises BJP

Eight railway stations in the Lucknow division of Northern Railways were officially renamed after saints and freedom fighters on Tuesday, 27 August officials said.

However, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP government over the renaming exercise and said it should instead focus on improving the condition of railway stations and preventing train accidents.

According to an order issued by the Northern Railways, Kasimpur Halt Railway Station will now be known as Jais City Railway Station, Jais as Guru Gorakhnath Dham, Misrauli as Maa Kalikan Dham, and Bani as Swami Paramhans.

Similarly, the name of Nihalgarh Railway Station was changed to Maharaja Bijli Pasi Railway Station, Akbarganj to Maa Ahorwa Bhawani Dham, Warisganj to Amar Shahid Bhale Sultan, and Fursatganj to Tapeshwarnath Dham.

The stations were renamed after a demand was made by former Amethi MP Smriti Irani to preserve the cultural identity and heritage of the place.

Irani made the announcement regarding the change of names on social media in March.

The Kasimpur Halt station was named after Kasimpur village which is quite far away. Therefore, Jais City was proposed as the new name, a senior railway official said.