People’s commission expresses outrage over rising train accidents, demands accountability

The People’s Commission on Public Sector and Public Services (PCPSPS) has voiced deep concern over the recent spate of railway accidents across India, criticising the Union government’s handling of the situation and calling for urgent accountability at the highest levels.

The commission pointed to a series of derailments and collisions since June 2023, starting with Odisha's devastating Balasore disaster, as evidence of serious administrative failures within the Indian Railways.

Since the beginning of 2024, India has witnessed 21 train derailments, averaging nearly one accident per week. Over the past three years, more than 130 train accidents have been reported, according to an estimate.

The PCPSPS has sharply criticised current railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, accusing him of poor leadership and deflecting blame on to lower-level staff instead of addressing systemic issues, and has deemed the practice of appointing a part-time minister to oversee the vast railway network as "irresponsible".

"The Railway Minister’s response to the spate of accidents has been shockingly irresponsible. While we appreciate that he, in political stature, bears no comparison to stalwarts of yesteryears like Lal Bahadur Shastri, who stepped down as Railway Minister after a train accident in 1956, the least that was expected of him was the acceptance of failure and a statement of a plan to address them," reads the statement issued by the commission.