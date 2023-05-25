Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, fourth case this month

The boy reportedly attended the last class on Tuesday and skipped Wednesday's class and stayed in his hostel room, Kunhari Circle Inspector Ganga Sahay Sharma said.



Aryan's parents informed the hostel warden when their son did not receive their repeated phone calls. On going to his room around 9 pm, the warden found the door bolted from inside and informed the police, Sharma said.



The police broke the door and recovered the body, hanging from the ceiling fan, and placed it in a mortuary for the post-mortem which will be conducted once his parents arrive, he added.



The fan in the hostel room was not equipped with an anti-suicide device, violating the guidelines set by the Kota district administration and Kota Hostel Association to check such incidents in hostels, DSP Lal said.