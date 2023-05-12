Another NEET aspirant hangs self in Kota, blames study-related stress in suicide note

On Thursday evening, he met his classmates and friends at his hostel and did not show signs of stress. When he did not come out of the room the next morning, the hostel caretaker informed police around 11 am.



Police officials rushed to the spot, broke the gate open and found the boy hanging from the ceiling fan.



Police suspected the boy hanged himself late Thursday night.



Shumbam Agrawal, a former president of the Landmark City Hostels Association, said the hostel where Navlesh resided falls outside the main Landmark City area and most of the hostels have not put "anti-suicide devices" in fans. He said using these devices in hostels have saved several lives in the city.