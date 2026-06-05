Another Sudanese national isolated at Hyderabad hospital over suspected Ebola symptoms

Doctors said the student is currently under observation and has not exhibited key Ebola symptoms such as vomiting or diarrhoea. However, blood, urine and swab samples have been collected and sent to government-designated laboratories for testing.

“Samples have been sent for examination, and reports are expected within two days,” said Dr Vamshee Krishna, nodal officer for the isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital.

According to the protocol, if the test results are negative, the student may be advised home isolation and monitoring. In the event of a positive result, treatment and containment measures will be initiated immediately.

The latest case is the second involving a Sudanese national to be isolated in Hyderabad over suspected Ebola symptoms, prompting authorities to step up monitoring at the city's international airport.

Gandhi Hospital has been designated as the state's nodal centre for Ebola preparedness and has established a dedicated facility with 10 fully isolated rooms, each equipped with an attached bathroom. The hospital has also kept 15 quarantine beds ready for emergency use.

Special screening and thermal scanning continue at RGIA for passengers arriving from African countries, including Sudan, Congo, Uganda and South Sudan. A dedicated team of doctors, paramedics, health inspectors and field staff has been deployed to monitor incoming travellers.

Earlier this week, Telangana health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha said that 58 passengers arriving from Ebola-affected countries had landed in Hyderabad. None showed symptoms of the disease, but all were placed under Category-I surveillance and advised 21-day home isolation as a precaution.

Officials stressed that no Ebola case has been confirmed in Hyderabad so far, and the current measures are part of standard surveillance and containment protocols aimed at preventing any potential outbreak.

With IANS inputs