Another UP teacher faces FIR, for assaulting kindergarten student

A teacher of a private school in Kunda, Uttar Pradesh, has been booked by Maheshganj police on charges of thrashing a kindergarten girl student.

The child’s mother Shobha Devi, a resident of Pigri Bazar Tikriya Buzurg (Kunda), lodged an FIR under sections 323, 504 and 506 of the IPC against Ravi Singh, accusing him of thrashing her daughter, a student of KG-1, with a stick on 4 September.

She said in her FIR that she came to know about the incident when her daughter arrived home from school and she noticed marks on the little girl's body.

“When we asked why he hit the girl, the teacher threatened us with dire consequences,” Shobha Devi said in the FIR.

Maheshganj police are probing the incident but no arrest has been made so far.