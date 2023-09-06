UP student slapping case: SC issues notices to state government, CBSE

The Supreme Court sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking its response to the writ petition filed by Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson Tushar Gandhi, against the Muzaffarnagar school teacher who was seen urging her students to slap their Muslim classmate in a video that went viral. The notice is returnable on 25 September.

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal also issued notices to the union government, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on the steps taken in the issue.

The Muzzaffarnagar superintendent of police was directed to file a report regarding the investigation in the case and the steps taken to protect the child victim.

The petitioner submitted that the teacher, who has been identified as Tripta Tyagi, principal of Neha Public School, was seen on the video telling the children to hit their Muslim classmate.