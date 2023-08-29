NHRC notice to UP chief secy, DGP over Muzaffarnagar school slapping incident

The school is located at Khubbapur village in Muzaffarnagar district. Reportedly, the boy's family has alleged he was beaten up for a mistake in the multiplication of tables, during the class. A video of the incident went viral on August 25, leading to calls for action against the teacher and the school.

The panel said the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the victim's human rights.

The NHRC has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police, Uttar Pradesh, seeking a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The report should include details about the action taken against the teacher, the status of the FIR registered and the compensation, if any, paid to the aggrieved family, as well as steps taken or proposed to be initiated to prevent a repeat of such incidents, the NHRC said.

It said that according to the media report, the teacher, who also owns the school, has not been arrested as on August 28.