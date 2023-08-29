UP slapgate: NHRC issues notice to UP govt

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Government of Uttar Pradesh over the reported beating of a student by his classmates at the behest of his teacher referring to his faith in an absurd manner in Muzaffarnagar.

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that a teacher of a private school, referring to the faith of one of her students in an absurd manner, ordered his classmates to beat him.

The school is located at Khubbapur village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, the boy’s family has said that he was beaten up for a mistake in the multiplication of tables, during the class. A video of the incident went viral on August 25, leading to calls for action against the teacher and the school.