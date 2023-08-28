X users stand up for Alt News founder as police book him in UP school slap incident

Users on micro blogging site X (formerly Twitter) are sharing the hashtag #IStandWithZubair in support of Alt News fact checker Mohammed Zubair on Monday, 28 August, right after Uttar Pradesh Police charged him with revealing the identity of a seven-year-old Muslim boy being slapped by his classmates on the orders of their teacher in a Muzaffarnagar village.

Numerous X users are showing their solidarity with Zubair on the issue. User @AzyConTroll (Azy) has tweeted an image of Zubair saying that the police FIR is a result of bias against the fact checker, because hundreds of others also shared the video on the social media platform on Friday, 25 August.

Azy's tweet reads, "FIR on Zubair is a targeted attack really. Hundreds of anchors and news channels had shared that video. In fact, @zoo_bear deleted it the moment NCPCR pointed it out. Moreover, sharing kids pictures is not a crime unless they are ‘victims’ and if those kids are indeed the victims, why is Tripta Tyagi roaming free? Absolute travesty of justice !!"