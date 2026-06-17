Another water contamination scare in Indore, authorities say all is well

Health officials in Indore on Wednesday, 17 June, reassured residents of Mahavir Nagar that the situation is under control after several people reported symptoms of vomitting and diarrohea, allegedly caused by contaminated drinking water. According to the city’s health department, no patients from the area with these symptoms have been hospitalised.

A Rapid Response Team (RRT) was dispatched to Mahavir Nagar on Tuesday after reports emerged of illness linked to a leaking government tubewell suspected of sewage contamination. The team conducted a comprehensive health survey of around 85 households in the area. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani confirmed that no patient exhibiting vomitting or diarrohea symptoms was admitted to any government or private hospital.

While initial local reports suggested that 15 to 20 people experienced these symptoms, the health department noted that no stool samples—crucial for accurate testing—were provided by the affected individuals. Blood samples were, however, collected for further analysis.

As a precaution, health authorities distributed oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets and chlorine tablets to residents to ensure safe drinking water and prevent dehydration. Additionally, the Indore Municipal Corporation suspended the use of the implicated government tubewell and restored water supply through tankers as an alternative.

This incident follows a deadly outbreak in Bhagirathpura area of Indore six months back, which resulted in numerous deaths due to contaminated drinking water. A judicial inquiry led by former Madhya Pradesh High Court Judge Sushil Kumar Gupta is currently underway into that tragedy.

Officials have urged residents to continue cooperating with health surveys and emphasised the importance of using safe drinking water sources. The health department remains vigilant and is closely monitoring the situation to prevent any escalation.