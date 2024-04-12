Ansari family wants Abbas to be shifted to another jail in Uttar Pradesh

According to Umar, “My jailed brother Abbas Ansari is also being tortured like our father. There is a conspiracy to murder him too. In such a situation, his jail should be changed for security reasons.”

Meanwhile, the judicial investigation team probing the death of Mukhtar Ansari has summoned Mukhtar's BHT (bed head ticket) from the medical college administration.

In this, complete details of the treatment given to him from his admission on the 26th till his death on the night of the 28th are recorded. This will explain how Mukhtar's condition finally got so good after 14 hours of treatment on 26 March that instead of being referred from the ICU to any ward or jail hospital, he was sent directly to the isolated barrack.

The judicial investigation team has visited the jail multiple times and interrogated the jail superintendent and the doctors treating him there. The team wants to see whether there was any negligence in the treatment of the mafia don.

On 20 March, Mukhtar's family had accused him of being poisoned in jail. After this, when his condition worsened on 26 March, he was taken to the Medical College, where he was kept in the ICU for the whole day. After this, late in the evening, he was sent back to the jail barrack.

Again, on 28 March, when Mukhtar was brought to the medical college, he was declared dead.

If the post-mortem report is to be believed, Mukhtar is suspected to have suffered a heart attack in the jail itself.

At present there is not a single cardiologist in the Medical College where he was treated.

Mukhtar's brother Afzal has alleged that the three doctors who treated him on 26 March had assured him of his brother's treatment.