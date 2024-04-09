SC allows Abbas Ansari to attend 'Fatiha' ritual of father Mukhtar Ansari

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 9 April, allowed jailed Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari to attend the 'Fatiha' ritual (prayers recited at important occasions including weddings, and for the dead) of his father gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died recently, on 10 April.

Mukhtar Ansari, who had dozens of cases against him and was convicted in some, died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on 28 March while in judicial custody.

Abbas Ansari is currently lodged in Kasganj district jail in Uttar Pradesh under judicial custody in connection with some criminal cases.

His plea seeking permission to attend his father's 'Fatiha' ritual came up for hearing before a bench of justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan. The bench said it saw no reason to deny him permission to attend the event.