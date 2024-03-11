Arms licence case: SC adjourns Abbas Ansari's bail plea hearing

The Supreme Court on Monday, 11 March, adjourned the hearing till 18 March on the bail plea of mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari, who was booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly procuring foreign guns on the pretext of shooting competitions.

Acceding to the joint request made by parties, a bench presided over by Justice B.R. Gavai posted the matter for hearing next week.

In an earlier hearing, the bench had allowed two weeks' time to petitioner Abbas Ansari to file a rejoinder affidavit to the reply filed by the state government.

The top court in January 2023 had issued a notice on the bail plea and sought the response of the Uttar Pradesh government within a period of four weeks.

The Allahabad High Court in November 2023 had rejected the regular bail application filed by Abbas Ansari, saying that he imported a pistol, a rifle and six barrels in violation of the import permit issued by the National Rifle Association of India besides importing two barrels of prohibited bores and a pistol with three spare barrels without permit.