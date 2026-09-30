‘Anti-BJP mood prevailing’: Uddhav calls for joint Opposition protests against CEC

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray told INDIA bloc leaders on Wednesday that he believed an “anti-BJP” mood was prevailing in the country and called for joint Opposition protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Participating virtually in the meeting in New Delhi, Thackeray said Kumar should either resign or be removed, according to a Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary.

“The mood of the people in the country is against the (BJP) government. Parties are staging protests against the Election Commission separately. All Opposition parties must stage the protests together,” Thackeray was quoted as saying.

The INDIA bloc meeting discussed a joint action plan over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Opposition parties have been demanding Kumar’s removal over their allegations concerning the conduct of the revision exercise. The Election Commission has defended its procedures and said its decisions have legal sanction.

Thackeray also called for re-elections in states where polling had taken place in recent years, particularly West Bengal and Maharashtra.