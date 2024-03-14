Anti-CAA protests continue in Assam

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 or CAA continued across Assam on Thursday with Opposition parties, student bodies, and social groups burning copies of the rules, hoisting black flags, and holding demonstrations.

The state unit of the TMC (Trinamool Congress) burned copies of CAA rules in all districts and vowed not to allow implementation of the law. "No Assamese will remain silent when his community's very existence and self-respect are attacked. The BJP has rolled out the CAA only for vote bank politics. If CAA is not repealed, we will launch a more intense agitation in the coming days," state TMC president Ripun Bora said.

A forum for anti-CAA activists also held a protest march in state capital Guwahati. Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan joined it and said the BJP-led government has implemented the legislation only to polarise society.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) hoisted black flags in Guwahati, Chandrapur, Barpeta, Raha, Golaghat, Morigaon, Sipajhar, Sonari, Gossaigaon, Bijni, Kokrajhar and Lakhimpur, among other places, against the CAA.