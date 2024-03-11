CAA implementation: Protests erupt in Assam amidst opposition backlash

Protests erupted across Assam with opposition parties condemning the BJP government at the Centre for implementing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA), paving the way for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on Monday.

The AASU (All Assam Students' Union), which had spearheaded a six-year agitation demanding identification and deportation of illegal immigrants in 1979, said it will fight the legislation in and outside court.

AASU and 30 indigenous non-political organisations burned copies of the Act and organised protest rallies in different parts of the state, including capital Gauhati, Kamrup, Barpeta, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Golaghat and Tezpur.

The 16-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) announced a statewide hartal on Tuesday, besides taking up other agitational programmes in a phased manner.

Security has been tightened across the state with additional deployment of police personnel following the implementation of the Act, according to a senior police official. All police stations in the state have been put on alert, while barricades have been set up on major thoroughfares in almost all the towns which witnessed widespread protests during the passage of the Act in December 2019, with five people losing their lives to police firing.

AASU advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya told PTI: ''We will continue with our non-violent, peaceful, democratic movement against the CAA. Alongside, we will also continue our legal fight."