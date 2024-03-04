The CAA: The coming of a Hindu Rashtra

We hear that any day now the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) Rules may be notified. The Act itself, which effectively shows Muslims their place in the ruling party’s scheme of things, was passed four years ago.

If you go by Union home minister Amit Shah’s recent assertion, the CAA rules will be notified before the general election is announced and the model code of conduct kicks in. Union minister Shantanu Thakur from West Bengal (he is minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways) had said last month that the Rules would be notified within a week.

These worthies must know that the Rules need to be tabled in Parliament before the law can be implemented, and the last opportunity to do so in the current Lok Sabha was its recently concluded budget session. So, the CAA rules will have to wait till the next Lok Sabha convenes. Unless, who knows, they have extra-constitutional designs; these are surmises for a situation where constitutional restraints hold.

The norm is—or should we say was—for Rules to be notified within six months of Parliament approving a law. For the CAA, the home ministry has obtained as many as seven extensions since December 2019, when the law was passed. The last of those extensions, obtained in December 2023, lapses in June 2024.