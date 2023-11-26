Freedom fighter's daughter proves citizenship after three-year legal battle

After fighting a legal battle for more than three years, Seje Bala Ghosh, daughter of a freedom fighter from Assam's Bongaigaon district, has finally been successful in proving that she is an Indian citizen and not an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh.

She received the order copy from the Foreigners Tribunal (FT) earlier this week.

"Questioning my citizenship is a big insult to my father's sacrifices for this country, and I am still feeling humiliated," Ghosh told IANS.

She said: "My father was a freedom fighter. He was a close associate of Chandrashekhar Azad and sacrificed a lot for this country's freedom. But after seven decades of independence, his daughter was declared an illegal migrant, which is really shameful."

Seje Bala is a devotee of Lord Krishna and lives alone in her home in the Salbagan village of Bongaigaon district in Assam.

"Perhaps this was ordained for me, but whoever brought this dishonour to my name will bear the consequences. (My) Krishna is keeping an eye on everything," the 73-year-old woman uttered.

According to her, in March 2020, shortly before the lockdown began, a group of police personnel arrived at her residence bearing a notice from the Foreigner's Tribunal.

Ghosh said: "I requested the police team inform me what my crime is because I was unable to read it. They told me that I have to appear in court (FT) because the court thinks I am an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh."