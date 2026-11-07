Anti-cancer drug price cuts from 9 November to save consumers Rs 3,502 crore a year

Revised prices for 137 anti-cancer drugs take effect on 9 November, with estimated annual consumer savings of Rs 3,502.31 crore.

Price reductions have been reported for 1,031 formulations, including cuts exceeding 50 per cent across 600 brands.

Retailers and hospitals must display revised prices, while state drug controllers will monitor compliance.

Revised prices for 137 anti-cancer drugs will take effect on 9 November following a cap on trade margins, a move the government estimates will save consumers Rs 3,502.31 crore annually.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Saturday that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority’s intervention had resulted in substantial price reductions across more than 1,000 branded formulations.

So far, 76 pharmaceutical companies have submitted revised maximum retail prices for 1,225 anti-cancer formulations covering 121 drugs.

Of these, 1,031 formulations have recorded lower MRPs. Reductions exceed 50 per cent across 600 brands, while the largest reported cut is 96.45 per cent, according to the ministry.