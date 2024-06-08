Anti-encroachment drive: 57 held, over 200 booked for stone-pelting in Mumbai

"The police have filed a case against 200 persons and apprehended 57 of them on the charge of obstructing public servants from discharging their duty and rioting in connection with the stone-pelting at police and BMC officials. They were remanded in judicial custody," the official said on Friday.

The BMC earlier said temporary huts had come up on a plot in Powaigaon and Mauje Tirandaj village and the State Human Right Commission had directed the civic body to take action against these structures.

According to an official, the civic anti-encroachment team had gone there to clear allegedly illegal structures, which number around 400 on an open plot, along with a posse of police personnel for security, but residents started protesting claiming they had been living there for the past 25 years.

A video of the stone-pelting incident went viral on social media. It showed men and women throwing stones and police and civic staff running for cover.