Anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Sarita Vihar, Jasola cancelled

"It is requested that prior intimation of at least 10 days may be given to fix the date for the encroachment removal drive in the area of Sarita Vihar police station so that sufficient staff may be given to assist the SDMC staff," it said.



The Corporation's bulldozers were all set to remove encroachments in Sarita Vihar's Ward Number 101 S, Pocket C, D, E, K, L, M and N, and Jasola village area near Jasola Metro station at around 11 a.m., but it has been stopped now.



The drive was scheduled after SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Wednesday surveyed Madanpur Khadar, Sarita Vihar and Jaitpur areas.



He had earlier said that the Corporation will very soon take action against those who have encroached the government's land.