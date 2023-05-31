Anti-Tobacco rally segues into Kolkata street theatre

On World No Tobacco Day, annually observed on May 31, activists as well as children staged an anti-tobacco demonstration in Kolkata on Wednesday—to raise awareness around the harmful effects of tobacco consumption.

With evocative banners in the background, covered in skeleton costumes from head-to-toe and holding cigarette-shaped props, the demonstrators urged the public to 'Say No To Tobacco'. Children were also seen in skeleton masks and carrying banners that read 'Last Word No Smoking'.

The rally was organised by fitness and lifestyle centre Soumen's Workout, an organisation which also spearheads anti-tobacco campaigns. A similar anti-tobacco rally was organised by them last year.