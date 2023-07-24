Antilia bomb scare case: SC extends interim bail granted to ex-cop Pradeep Sharma

The Supreme Court on Monday, July 24, extended by two weeks the interim bail of former Mumbai Police officer Pradeep Sharma, who was arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran, in view of his wife's surgery.



A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi, however, said since the interim bail is being extended time and again, this will be the last extension.



"If the surgery does not happen within this period, the petitioner (Pradeep Sharma) will have to surrender after two weeks. There will not be any more extensions of interim bail", the bench told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Sharma.