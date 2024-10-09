‘Anxious about how history will judge my tenure’: CJI D.Y. Chandrachud

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who is set to demit office next month, turned philosophical, saying he had served the country with "utmost dedication" amid "fears and anxieties" as to how history will judge his tenure.

The 50th Chief Justice of India, his two-year tenure will end on 10 November.

"I find myself pondering over questions: Did I achieve everything I set out to do? How will history judge my tenure? Could I have done things differently? What legacy will I leave for future generations of judges and legal professionals?" he said.

The CJI shared his thoughts while addressing the third convocation ceremony of Jigme Singye Wangchuk School of Law in Bhutan.

"The answers to most of these questions lie beyond my control, and perhaps, I will never find answers to some of these questions. However, I do know that, over the last two years, I have woken up every morning with a commitment to give the job my fullest and gone to bed with the satisfaction that I served my country with utmost dedication," added CJI Chandrachud.

During the event, the CJI sought "pardon" for being "vulnerable" at a time when he was about to demit office and said he was "heavily preoccupied" with fears and anxieties for the future and past.

"As you navigate the complexities of your own journeys, do not be afraid to take a step back, reassess, and ask yourself: 'Am I running towards a destination, or am I running towards myself?' The difference is subtle, yet profound. After all, the world needs leaders who are driven by purpose and not just ambition," he said.