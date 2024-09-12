PM Modi’s visit to CJI Chandrachud’s home stirs up a row

Most lawyers held back from commenting publicly on the controversy even as former additional solicitor-general, lawyer and legal activist Indira Jaising commented, “Chief Justice of India has compromised the separation of powers between the Executive and Judiciary. Lost all confidence in the independence of the CJI. The SCBA must condemn this publicly displayed compromise of Independence of the CJI from the Executive”.

Lawyer and author Gautam Bhatia sardonically quipped on social media, “Executive-judiciary relationship seems to be coming along very smoothly these days."

New Delhi-based investigative journalist and researcher Saurav Das, who writes on legal affairs, was less inhibited as he posted on X, “…disturbing visuals come from the residence of the Chief Justice of India. For those who hold the sanctity of the judiciary close to their hearts, this sends an ominous signal — a dangerous erosion of the distance that must exist between the Judiciary and the Executive.

"A public display of blurring of lines. More worrisome is the absolutely dangerous signal it sends to not just future Chief Justices of India, but to every Judge in the Supreme Court, High Courts and the district courts across the nation. Chief Justice Chandrachud has potentially compromised the integrity of the entire institution.”

Former Union health secretary Sujata Rao exclaimed, “Never ever seen anything like this in the past 75 years!”