Anything may happen anytime, says Bommai after meeting Amit Shah over Cabinet rejig

The Chief Minister is under pressure from aspirants to expand his Cabinet at the earliest, ahead of Assembly polls next year.



To a question whether this means that there won't be Cabinet expansion or rejig for now, Bommai said, "Anything may happen at any time...as a political party this has to be decided. Based on the political situation such decisions are taken and in this backdrop I have informed him (Shah) what the current situation is."



The Chief Minister's meeting with Shah gained significance as Bommai on Tuesday had said that he would not be holding consultations regarding Cabinet with the BJP central leadership during this Delhi visit, citing their non-availability.



Amid murmurs in BJP circles that a top-to-bottom overhaul of the Cabinet cannot be ruled out, ministerial aspirants are hopeful that a decision is likely soon regarding Cabinet expansion or reshuffle, and there are even talks that several incumbents could make way for fresh faces.



There are currently five positions vacant in the Cabinet, which has 29 ministers, including the Chief Minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.



Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka Cabinet soon to make way for new faces, ahead of the Assembly elections.



Asked whether it would be expansion or rejig or on the Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh model, Bommai said a decision would be taken based on the political situation and administration in Karnataka, and inputs have gone from the party's State unit too.



"No names were discussed...he (Shah) said we will let you know, after that discussion of names will be done," he said.



Stating that the next one week is "very important" politically, the Chief Minister said elections for local bodies might have to be held across the State, its implications would also be discussed by the central leaders, and,"they will inform us".