Are the Munde sisters, Pankaja and Pritam, jumping ship?

Is former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde about to jump ship and join the Nationalist Congress Party?

All indications point to the frustration of the Munde sisters - Pritam Munde is a Member of Parliament from Beed in Maharashtra - with their existing party which has sidelined them over the past few years.

Both are daughters of the late former deputy chief minister Gopinath Munde and nieces of one of the tallest leaders of the party, the late Pramod Mahajan. However, their commitment to the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) seems to be swaying in the absence of any particular significance or role accorded to them in party affairs.

Pritam Munde, so far, is the only BJP leader, to come down in support of the wrestlers protesting in New Delhi against their sexual harassment by their federation chief.