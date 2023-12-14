Are we going back to 17th century, asks HC on case of woman paraded naked

Expressing anguish, the Karnataka High Court has termed the incident of a woman being paraded naked in a village in Belagavi district as an "extraordinary case" and said "it will have extraordinary treatment at our hands”.

The woman was allegedly assaulted, paraded naked and tied to an electric pole after her son eloped with a girl who was to get engaged with someone else, in the early hours of 11 December.

A division bench also summoned the police commissioner of Belagavi along with the assistant commissioner of police to be personally present in court on 18 December to file an additional report.

The advocate-general on Thursday placed a memo and some documents about the action taken on the incident before the division bench of chief justice Prasanna B Varale and justice Krishna S Dixit.

The court, however, said the report was falling short. The “least we can say is that we are not satisfied with the way things took place post the incident. AG seeks some time to submit additional reports. Accordingly, learned AG is permitted to place on record an additional status report on Monday”, the bench ordered.