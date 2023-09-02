Tribal woman paraded naked in Rajasthan by husband; 6 police teams formed to nab accused

A 21-year-old tribal woman was allegedly stripped naked and paraded in a village in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district by her husband, police said on Friday, after a video of the incident surfaced online.

Initial investigation revealed that the woman was in a relationship with another man, Dhariyawad SHO Peshawar Khan said, adding that the incident took place on Thursday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said the in-laws of the woman kidnapped her and took her to their village where the incident took place. Her in-laws were annoyed as she was staying with another man, he said.

On the direction of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, DGP Mishra sent ADG (Crime) Dinesh MN to Pratapgarh on Friday night.