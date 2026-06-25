Are you an Indian citizen? The government too is not sure

Despite the National Register of Citizens (NCR) in Assam, National Population Register (NPR) and the SIR (Special Electoral Revision) designed to weed out non-citizens, there is no single document in India that is legally valid as proof of citizenship. The biometric identification number Aadhaar is held as proof of residence, not of citizenship. Court rulings have held that the Elector’s Photo Identity card (EPIC) too is not proof of citizenship.

Now comes the MEA’s clarification that a passport is a travel document and not proof of citizenship has added to the confusion and outrage. In answer to a question if holding an Indian passport is not enough to prove one’s citizenship during electoral roll revisions, a spokesman of the Ministry of External Affairs clarified on Wednesday, 24 June 2026 that a passport is a travel document, not a proof of citizenship. The reply has added to the anxiety and confusion among people about citizenship proof acceptable to the government.

Who then is an Indian citizen? If Aadhaar, passport, PAN (meant to identify tax payers), driving license, voters’ cards are not proofs of citizenship, then what is?

One of the unspoken reasons for not accepting these documents as ‘proof’ is because they are deemed to be open to forgery. Forged and fake passports and Aadhaar are not uncommon. But then in our ‘fake nation’, every government document is suspect and can and possibly are forged. Another reason why a passport specifically is not accepted as proof of citizenship is because the Indian Passports Act, 1967 allows the government the discretion under section 20 to issue Identity Certificates to non-Indians to enable them to travel abroad. Tibetan refugees and people displaced from Bangladesh are some such people who appear to have travelled on Indian ‘passports’.

When the Citizenship Act was enacted in 1955, Section 3 stated that all those who are born in India on or after 1 January 1950 will be an Indian citizen. This was later diluted following an amendment in 1986, which limited automatic birthright citizenship to those who were born in India between 1 January 1950 and 1 July 1987. An added condition that one of the parents must be an Indian citizen was introduced for granting citizenship to those who were born in India after 1 July 1987.