Army carries out rescue operation for Amarnath Yatris at Baltal

The Indian Army is continously carrying out rescue operation for the Amarnath Yatris injured in the cloudburst at Baltal in Kashmir.



The Army in a statement on Saturday said the rescue team immediately rushed to the site after getting information about the casualties.



"An Infantry Battalion led by Colonel along with Quick Reaction Teams, an additional company worth of personnel from Sector RR and a team from Special Forces reached the holy Amarnath cave along with specialised rescue equipment to undertake the rescue operation," the Army said.



"Through the night, Commander Sector RR & CO Infantry Battalion oversaw and coordinated rescue operations from the holy cave and Nilagrar. Medical resources at holy cave and Nilagrar were activated and additional resources deployed. Nine surveillance detachments with hand held thermal imagers, night vision devices and other night sights were also deployed for search operations."



"Two ALH helicopters were moved for casualty evacuation at holy cave, however owing to bad weather, night landing at the Amarnath cave was unsuccessful. Two Through Wall Radars and two search and rescue dog squads were also moved to the holy cave for rescue operations."