Army defuses World War II-era bomb found near river in Bengal’s Birbhum

A quiet village near Bolpur in West Bengal’s Birbhum district was jolted into disbelief this week after a live World War II-era bomb was unearthed — its rusted shell carrying echoes of a long-forgotten past.

The explosive, discovered on the banks of the Ajay River in Laudaha village — just miles from the hallowed grounds of Visva-Bharati University founded by Rabindranath Tagore — lay hidden for decades before being spotted by local fishermen. What first appeared to be a harmless metal cylinder soon revealed itself as a dormant remnant of history, still very much alive.

Alerted by villagers, the police swiftly cordoned off the area, urging residents to keep their distance. The army was called in from a nearby base, and after a careful inspection, the bomb was safely detonated under the supervision of Central forces on Wednesday.