Army deployed for flood relief in Punjab, Haryana

Based on requisition received from the civil administration of Punjab and Haryana, the Flood Relief columns of Western Command were mobilised to assist the civil administration in rescue and evacuation efforts in flood-affected areas.

The Western Command said in a statement on Monday that immediately on receipt of the requisition for provision of rescue and relief measures, the flood relief reconnaissance party was dispatched to affected areas of Ropar, Mohali and Panchkula.

After assessing the situation on ground, the rescue and relief columns reached the affected areas, the Western Command said in the statement.

The rescue team along with the Army engineer detachments worked throughout the night to evacuate the stranded people and helped to prevent the breaching of canals by the flood waters.