Army hands over 17-year-old girl to police after LoC crossing in Rajouri

A 17-year-old girl from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was detained after crossing the LoC in Rajouri’s Nowshera sector.

The Army handed her over to local police following preliminary questioning.

She reportedly said she had crossed inadvertently; police are investigating the circumstances.

A 17-year-old girl from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was detained by Indian Army personnel on Saturday after crossing the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.

The teenager was intercepted in the Lam area of the Nowshera sector after troops conducting routine surveillance noticed movement near the LoC. Following preliminary questioning, the Army handed her over to local police.

Officials identified her as S. Azeem, daughter of Mohd Azeem, from Khuiretta in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She is currently being questioned by Nowshera police.