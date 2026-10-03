Army hands over 17-year-old girl to police after LoC crossing in Rajouri
The teenager from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir reportedly said she crossed accidentally; Nowshera police are conducting further enquiries
A 17-year-old girl from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was detained after crossing the LoC in Rajouri’s Nowshera sector.
The Army handed her over to local police following preliminary questioning.
She reportedly said she had crossed inadvertently; police are investigating the circumstances.
A 17-year-old girl from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was detained by Indian Army personnel on Saturday after crossing the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.
The teenager was intercepted in the Lam area of the Nowshera sector after troops conducting routine surveillance noticed movement near the LoC. Following preliminary questioning, the Army handed her over to local police.
Officials identified her as S. Azeem, daughter of Mohd Azeem, from Khuiretta in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She is currently being questioned by Nowshera police.
During the initial enquiry, the girl reportedly said she had entered Indian territory by mistake. Authorities are examining the circumstances of the crossing, and further details are awaited.
In cases involving suspected inadvertent crossings, the Army conducts initial questioning before referring individuals to police or other security agencies for identity verification and background checks. These enquiries help establish whether the person crossed accidentally.
Once an inadvertent crossing is confirmed, arrangements for repatriation are coordinated with Pakistani military officials through established communication channels, including hotlines and flag meetings.
Such returns take place at designated crossing points, including Chakan Da Bagh in Poonch, Kaman Aman Setu in the Uri area and crossings in the Tithwal sector, in the presence of civil and military representatives.
With IANS inputs