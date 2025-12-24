Pakistani-flag balloons recovered near LoC in north Kashmir
Army steps up surveillance after multiple balloons found in Baramulla and Kupwara districts
Security forces have recovered a series of balloons carrying Pakistani markings in areas close to the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir, prompting heightened vigilance and surveillance, officials said on Wednesday.
According to officials, around ten balloons carrying a Pakistani flag were found near Sarna Top in the Khadinayar area of Baramulla district. The objects were spotted by a patrol of the Army’s 46 Rashtriya Rifles during routine area domination.
“The balloons and the flag were immediately seized and taken into custody for further examination,” an official said, adding that security agencies are assessing the nature and purpose of the objects.
In a separate incident, another balloon bearing the inscription of Pakistan International Airlines was recovered from the top of a tree in an orchard at Naugam in the Handwara area of Kupwara district, also located close to the LoC. The balloon was first noticed by local residents, who alerted the authorities. Army personnel later retrieved it from the site.
Officials said further details were awaited.
The Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir stretches for about 740 km and runs through districts such as Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora in the Valley, and Poonch and Rajouri, besides parts of Jammu district. The LoC is manned by the Army, while a 240-km-long international border in Samba, Kathua and Jammu districts is guarded by the Border Security Force.
Security agencies remain on high alert along the borders to prevent infiltration, smuggling and the use of drones from across the border to transport arms, ammunition, cash and narcotics. Police and central forces are also engaged in counter-terror operations in the hinterland, targeting militants, their support networks and financing channels.
Officials said efforts are continuing to dismantle the broader ecosystem of terror in the Union Territory, including action against drug trafficking, hawala operations and other unlawful activities suspected of funding militancy.
With IANS inputs
