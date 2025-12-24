Pakistani-flag balloons recovered near LoC in north Kashmir

Security forces have recovered a series of balloons carrying Pakistani markings in areas close to the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir, prompting heightened vigilance and surveillance, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, around ten balloons carrying a Pakistani flag were found near Sarna Top in the Khadinayar area of Baramulla district. The objects were spotted by a patrol of the Army’s 46 Rashtriya Rifles during routine area domination.

“The balloons and the flag were immediately seized and taken into custody for further examination,” an official said, adding that security agencies are assessing the nature and purpose of the objects.

In a separate incident, another balloon bearing the inscription of Pakistan International Airlines was recovered from the top of a tree in an orchard at Naugam in the Handwara area of Kupwara district, also located close to the LoC. The balloon was first noticed by local residents, who alerted the authorities. Army personnel later retrieved it from the site.