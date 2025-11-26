Army plans to scale up Agniveer intake to over 1 lakh a year to address troop shortfall

In a significant move to address a growing personnel deficit, the Indian Army is preparing to increase its annual Agniveer recruitment to more than 1 lakh soldiers, up from the current 45,000–50,000 intake. The proposal, understood to be under active consideration, comes as the force grapples with an overall shortfall of nearly 1.8 lakh soldiers.

The Indian Express reported that the deficit has widened over the past four years, largely due to recruitment being suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, while 60,000–65,000 soldiers continued to retire annually. This gap predates the launch of the Agnipath scheme in June 2022, which introduced a four-year tenure system for new recruits and replaced the traditional mode of enlistment.

When the scheme was rolled out, around 46,000 positions were sanctioned across the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force, with 40,000 allocated to the Army. Plans at the time envisaged a gradual increase in Agniveer recruitment over four years, with the Army’s intake capped at 1.75 lakh by 2025. The Navy and the Air Force were similarly expected to scale up their numbers to nearly 28,700.