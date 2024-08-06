Is Modi hiding Agniveer mess behind Armed Forces vacancies data?
In March 2023, the Centre reported over 1.55 lakh vacant positions. Mallikarjun Kharge wonders why it is reluctant to share current data
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has criticised the BJP-led NDA government for refusing to disclose details about staff shortages in the Armed Forces.
Recently, Kharge highlighted on X a question raised by Congress leader Anil Kumar Yadav to Prime Minister Modi, on why the government is withholding critical data on vacancies in the Armed Forces.
Kharge, labelling the BJP "fake nationalists", reminded Modi that his own government had previously disclosed information about vacant positions in the Army just a year ago. "We are perplexed as to why this information is being concealed now," Kharge said.
"Are you concerned that revealing the number of vacancies might further cast doubt on the poorly planned Agniveer scheme you have unilaterally imposed on the Armed Forces?" the Congress chief asked.
Kharge pointed out that the defence ministry had provided similar information in the Rajya Sabha on previous occasions. Notably, the government reported in March 2023 that over 1.55 lakh positions were vacant in the Armed Forces.
"National security is of utmost importance to the Indian National Congress," Kharge emphasised.
"Real national interest requires that the actual number of vacancies in the Armed Forces be made public, so that comprehensive measures can be taken to address these gaps and safeguard the nation's territorial integrity."
It is worth mentioning that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, has repeatedly asserted that the Agniveer scheme will be abolished if the INDIA bloc comes to power.
Gandhi has criticised the scheme as flawed and detrimental to the Armed Forces, arguing that it undermines the stability and effectiveness of military recruitment.
Gandhi's statements, which also reflect the Congress party's views, have shaped the united Opposition's stance on the scheme too, which was hastily implemented and lacked long-term strategic planning even according to independent observers.
By promising to scrap the Agniveer scheme, Rahul Gandhi, analysts say, aims to reassure both military personnel and the public that a future INDIA bloc government will prioritise a more robust and reliable approach to defence recruitment and management.
