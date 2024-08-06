Is Modi hiding Agniveer mess behind Armed Forces vacancies data?

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has criticised the BJP-led NDA government for refusing to disclose details about staff shortages in the Armed Forces.

Recently, Kharge highlighted on X a question raised by Congress leader Anil Kumar Yadav to Prime Minister Modi, on why the government is withholding critical data on vacancies in the Armed Forces.

Kharge, labelling the BJP "fake nationalists", reminded Modi that his own government had previously disclosed information about vacant positions in the Army just a year ago. "We are perplexed as to why this information is being concealed now," Kharge said.

"Are you concerned that revealing the number of vacancies might further cast doubt on the poorly planned Agniveer scheme you have unilaterally imposed on the Armed Forces?" the Congress chief asked.