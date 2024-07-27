PM Modi’s less than convincing Agnipath defence does him no credit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the Agnipath scheme — the four-year contractual recruitment of soldiers into the defence services — at Drass on Friday, 26 July, and claimed that it was introduced at the behest of the Army. He described the scheme as a much-needed reform to reduce the average age of soldiers. Finally, he denied that the government was motivated by the compulsion of reducing defence pension payments, which constitute 50 per cent of the defence ministry’s budget.

On each of these grounds, the PM was being less than truthful.

At the behest of the Army, really?

While the PM was technically correct in claiming that the Army had proposed the scheme, he held back the details. It is true that the Army had forwarded the proposal after being nudged by the political leadership, but the scheme was meant for just 5,000 Agniveers (those recruited via Agnipath), 75 per cent of whom were to be absorbed after training.

Since the Army was annually recruiting 50,000-60,000 soldiers, the scheme would have been an experimental pilot project. The government, however, stopped recruitments for two-three years owing to the Covid pandemic, though elections and all other political activities, rallies etc. continued, and finally notified that all recruitment to the defence forces would be made through Agnipath, with only up to 25 per cent (or less) to be eventually absorbed after being demobilised first.

In other words, the lucky 25 per cent of Agniveers would first be released, and then join afresh as soldiers.

In his book Four Stars of Destiny, which is yet to be cleared for publication, former Army chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane wrote, “We in the Army were taken by surprise…but for the Navy and the Air Force it was a bolt from the blue”. Gen. Naravane also conceded that it was his limited proposal on a 'tour of duty' scheme that was turned by the government into the Agnipath scheme.