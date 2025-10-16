Around 25 transgender persons hospitalised in Indore after allegedly consuming phenyl

Nearly 25 members of the transgender community were admitted to a government hospital in Indore on Wednesday night after reportedly consuming phenyl, officials said.

Dr Basant Kumar Ningwal, superintendent-in-charge of Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, confirmed that all the individuals were out of danger.

“Around 25 persons from the transgender community have been admitted to our hospital. They claimed to have consumed phenyl together, though this has not yet been verified,” he said.