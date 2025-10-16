Around 25 transgender persons hospitalised in Indore after allegedly consuming phenyl
The exact cause behind the mass incident remains unclear, say police
Nearly 25 members of the transgender community were admitted to a government hospital in Indore on Wednesday night after reportedly consuming phenyl, officials said.
Dr Basant Kumar Ningwal, superintendent-in-charge of Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, confirmed that all the individuals were out of danger.
“Around 25 persons from the transgender community have been admitted to our hospital. They claimed to have consumed phenyl together, though this has not yet been verified,” he said.
The exact cause behind the mass incident remains unclear.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the substance consumed was yet to be confirmed. “Only after investigation will it be clear what the group had consumed and why,” he stated.
Another police officer suggested that the incident could be linked to a dispute between two local factions within the transgender community.
Authorities have begun inquiries to determine the circumstances that led to the alleged act.
With PTI inputs
