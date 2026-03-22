AI must strengthen, not override judiciary: CJI Surya Kant

In a nuanced and forward-looking address, Surya Kant underscored the transformative potential of artificial intelligence while firmly cautioning against its overreach within the judicial system. Speaking at a one-day seminar titled “Artificial Intelligence – Prevention and Resolution of Disputes” at the Karnataka Judicial Academy, he called for a calibrated integration of AI that strengthens the institution without diluting its foundational principles.

“AI should assist in handling large volumes of data and records, identifying patterns, and reducing procedural delays,” he said, outlining the technology’s capacity to ease the burden on courts grappling with massive caseloads. However, he drew a clear red line: “It must not encroach upon the core judicial function of delivering judgments.”

Emphasising the primacy of human reasoning, the CJI stressed that the ultimate responsibility of adjudication must remain with judges. “The final stage of the judicial process — the pronouncement of judgments — must remain firmly in human hands,” he said, adding that judicial outcomes must continue to be shaped by experience, analytical rigour and a deep understanding of the law, rather than algorithmic outputs.

Framing AI as an enabler rather than a decision-maker, he remarked, “AI should function only as a tool or pathway, while the direction must always be determined by human intellect.” He also warned that excessive reliance on automated systems could undermine transparency and accountability — cornerstones of the justice delivery system.