CJI Surya Kant recuses himself from hearing on EC appointments law

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday recused himself from hearing a batch of petitions that challenge the constitutional validity of a 2023 law removing the CJI from the committee tasked with appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (ECs).

At the outset of the hearing, a bench comprising the CJI along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi was informed of the recusal. “I will be accused of conflict of interest. There is a conflict of interest,” the CJI said, explaining his decision to step aside.

The petitions, filed as public interest litigations, contest provisions of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. The core challenge is to the exclusion of the CJI from the selection panel responsible for appointing members of the Election Commission.

The CJI observed that it would be more appropriate for the matter to be heard by a bench where no judge is in line to assume the office of the chief justice, in order to avoid any perception of bias.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for one of the petitioners, supported this view. He suggested that the case be placed before a bench without any prospective CJI. “I personally don’t have any problem, but it can be listed before a bench not having a prospective CJI,” he said.

Accepting the suggestion, the CJI directed that the matter be listed on 7 April before a different bench, indicating that it would comprise judges who are not in line to become the CJI.