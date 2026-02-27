Bengal SIR: SC refuses to hear state's objection to ECI training module for judicial officers

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain the West Bengal government’s objections to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) training module for judicial officers deployed in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, asserting that the officers would remain uninfluenced and guided solely by its orders.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi underscored that its earlier directions were “as clear as daylight” and that there was no scope for confusion over the role assigned to judicial officers in the contentious revision process.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, flagged the issue before the bench, alleging that the ECI had acted unilaterally.

“Something strange has happened. While your lordships passed the order that all the modalities will be settled by the chief justice (of the Calcutta High Court) and the committee, what they have done is, behind the back, they have issued directions to the judicial officers and issued a training module saying this is what they should accept and this is what they should not accept,” Sibal told the court.

The bench, however, appeared unmoved by the concern, making it clear that judicial officers would exercise their own judgement. “We can't hear like this. There has to be an end to it,” the CJI observed, adding that those assigned to the task would “take a call” independently.

Referring to the court’s 20 February order, Sibal argued that the modalities for the exercise were to be determined by the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. The bench responded that modalities pertained to the logistical framework of the process and cautioned against attempts to derail the exercise.

“Modalities means the arrangements for this entire process that is to be undertaken. Please don't make little excuses and stall everything,” the court said.