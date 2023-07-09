Artists condemn Kiran Nadar Museum for terminating employee over critical FB post

Criticising KNMA’s move to terminate Luis, Professor Shukla Sawant of Jawahar Lal Nehru University’s School of Arts and Aesthetics said it is important to remember that KNMA’s museum collection comprises art works which were critical commentary on the society. “You surely can’t remove a permanent employee for a Facebook post. Luis had written that piece as an academician and cultural commentator. It is not as if he has written anything against the institution he works at. There are processes as to how enquiries are done. Was that followed? Are they going to put gag orders on all commentary?” asks Sawant.

In his post, Luis had written, “The reason behind their betrayal, (or maybe the audacity to finally be open about their regressive politics), is very simple. As the day of the deluge and cleansing is near, one might desperately try every means to enter the list of the chosen ones prepared by the new art world oligarchs and to board Modi’s Ark. Those who are left behind might perish forever.”