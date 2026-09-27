Arunachal: 51 rescued, including 47 children, in trafficking case; facilitator held

Police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai district have rescued 51 people, including 47 children, in connection with an alleged child trafficking and illegal placement network, officials said on Sunday.

Namsai superintendent of police Sange Thinley said sustained investigation, field verification and coordinated operations across multiple districts and states had increased the number of people traced or rescued from 19 in the initial phase to 38 and now to 51, including four adults.

Police have also arrested an alleged facilitator, Ema Loyi, a resident of Kaba village in Namsai, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five.

The investigation is being led by Namsai deputy SP Kengo Dirchi in coordination with the District Child Protection Unit, Child Welfare Committee, Child Helpline and other child protection agencies.

“Statements of the traced and rescued children connected with the accused have been recorded before the Magistrate under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS),” Thinley said.

Police are examining financial transactions and the money trail to determine the nature and extent of monetary dealings and establish individual responsibility, the SP said.

The investigation is also focused on mapping the alleged network from parents and guardians to intermediaries and the eventual recipients of the children.