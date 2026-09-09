Over 1,000 flights cancelled across UK after air traffic control failure

More than 1,000 flights were cancelled across the United Kingdom after a technical fault in the country’s air traffic control system caused widespread disruption at major airports.

National Air Traffic Services (NATS), which manages air traffic control across the UK, said the problem had affected its flight processing system, restricting departures and triggering extensive delays and cancellations on Tuesday.

Heathrow, Manchester and Edinburgh were among the major airports affected. Luton, Birmingham, Aberdeen and Glasgow also reported disruption, while flights between Britain and Dublin faced delays and cancellations.

An analysis of data from Sweden-based flight-tracking service Flightradar24 showed that more than 1,000 flights had been cancelled across British airports by Tuesday night.

Flightradar24 said arrivals and departures were being regulated across airports within the London flight information region because of the technical problem. The restrictions disrupted aircraft movements and created delays across the wider aviation network.