Arunachal Cong forms panel to assess ground situation amid protests over hydropower project

Arunachal Pradesh Congress has formed a fact-finding committee to assess the proposed 11,000-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

The panel will visit villages in East Siang, Siang and Upper Siang to examine social, environmental and livelihood concerns

The move comes amid opposition from sections of indigenous communities to pre-feasibility surveys and drilling activities

The opposition Congress in Arunachal Pradesh has constituted a fact-finding committee to assess the ground situation in areas that could be affected by the proposed 11,000-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), amid protests by sections of indigenous communities.

State Congress president Bosiram Siram announced the committee following what the party described as sustained protests by project-affected communities and concerns over the deployment of paramilitary forces during pre-feasibility activities.

The committee will be headed by state Congress working president Tanga Byaling, with senior party leader Takam Sanjoy as vice-chairman and Tami Pangu as member secretary. Daniel Gao and Johny Yangfo have been named as members.

According to the party, the panel will conduct village-to-village visits across East Siang, Siang and Upper Siang districts to assess the project's potential social, environmental and livelihood impacts. It will also document grievances concerning land acquisition, rehabilitation and security arrangements before submitting a report within 15 days.

A sub-committee headed by Pangu, along with representatives of District Congress Committees, District Tribal Councils and local village units, will coordinate interactions with communities.

Byaling has appealed to political parties, civil society organisations, student unions, the Adi Bane Kebang, Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum, village elders and Panchayati Raj representatives to participate in the exercise.