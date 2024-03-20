Arunachal: Notification issued for simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, 20 March issued notification for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, in the first phase on 19 April.

The state election office has issued separate gazette notifications for holding elections to 60 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state.

With the issue of notification, the process of filing nominations has started, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said.

The last date for filing nomination papers is 27 March and scrutiny of papers would be done on 28 March. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is 30 March.

The term of the present state assembly is ending on 2 June.

There are a total of 8,86,848 electorates in the state including, 4,49,050 female voters, 5,740 service voters and five third-gender voters.

The state has a total of 2,226 polling booths out of which 156 would be managed entirely by women, while 49 would be managed by youth and three especially by persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Altogether 480 polling booths are under shadow areas in the state, while 588 booths have been identified as critical and 443 as vulnerable.

The polling station No 2-Pumao Primary School under Longding assembly constituency has the highest number of voters with 1,462, while the Malogam temporary structure in Malogam village under Hayuliang constituency in Anjaw district has only one female voter.

Polling station No 18-Luguthang under Mukto constituency in Tawang district is the highest polling station in the state, located at an altitude of about 13,383 ft.