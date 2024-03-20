Nomination process for first phase of Lok Sabha polls begins
According to the notification issued by the Election Commission, the last date for filing nomination papers is 27 March
The nomination process for 102 parliamentary constituencies spread across 21 states and Union territories, where polling would be held in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on 19 April, began on Wednesday, 20 March with the issuance of a notification.
According to the notification issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the President, the last date for filing nomination papers is 27 March.
However, due to a festival, 28 March is the last date for filing nominations for the Lok Sabha seats in Bihar going to polls in the first phase. Voting in four out of 40 seats in Bihar will be held in the first phase.
Nomination papers will be scrutinised on 28 March. For Bihar, it would be done on 30 March.
The last date for withdrawal of candidature is 20 March while for Bihar, it is 2 April.
The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on 19 April followed by subsequent phases on 26 April, 7 May, 13 May, 20 May, 25 May and 1 June. The counting of votes is on 4 June.
The states where polling would be held in the first phase are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.
